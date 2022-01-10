President Isaac Herzog's mother, Aura, dies at 97

Aura Herzog, the mother of President Isaac Herzog and Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, died in the early hours of Monday morning at the age of 97.

Herzog was also Israel's first lady during her husband Chaim's term as the sixth president of Israel between 1983 and 1993.

During her career, Herzog was a prominent public figure and social and environmental activist for many years, and was the founder of the "Council for a Beautiful Israel " in 1969, the country's first environmental NGO and in 1988 led an initiative to keep the country clean.

Herzog was born to the Ambashe family in Egypt after her parents were exiled by Turkish authorities during World War I. She was one of four children. Her oldest sister was married to former Foreign Minister and diplomat Abba Even.

She grew up in Ismailia and Cairo and studied math and physics at Witwatersrand University in South Africa. She made aliya in 1946 and joined the Haganah, and served as an intelligence officer during the war of independence, after marrying Haim Herzog in 1947. She was the founder of the annual independence day Tanakh competition.

She served in a number of leading roles during he husband's stint as president and after his death in 1997 founded and led the Haim Herzog memorial NGO.