Iran foreign minister to discuss strategic agreement with China

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit China by the end of the week to discuss the 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries, the spokesman of the foreign ministry told a news conference in Tehran on Monday.

China and Iran signed in March 2021 a "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement to boost economic and political relations.

China became a lifeline for Iran's economy after the US withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear agreement agreed between major powers and Tehran.

"The foreign minister will discuss various issues, including the 25-year agreement," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The visit comes as talks are underway in Vienna between Iran and major powers to revive the 2015 deal, which restrained Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also due to visit Russia, Khatibzadeh said, without specifying a date.