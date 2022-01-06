Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said an ongoing dialog with Saudi Arabia was positive and constructive and Tehran was ready to restore relations at any time, Al Jazeera TV reported on Thursday.

Iran's representatives to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will return to Jeddah within days, the news channel cited Amirabdollahian as saying.

The minister also said he believed in the importance of a broad regional dialog that included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to solve the region's problems.