Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Cyprus region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

The earthquake was felt throughout the region, including in multiple locations in Israel, according to the Israel Police, who noted that they received dozens of calls on hotlines.

People throughout Israel said the earthquake was felt at around 3:10 a.m. in cities all over the country, ranging from Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Haifa, Beersheba, Jerusalem and Nahariya, according to ynet.

A tsunami warning is not currently in effect for Israel, the police said.

It was reportedly felt as far away as northern Greece.