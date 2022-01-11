The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

IDF soldier injured in West Bank car-ramming attack

The terrorist, 29-year-old Muhammad Nazmi Yassin, was caught by IDF forces and will be interrogated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 18:07

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2022 19:29
The Scene of an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel, in the West Bank on December 31, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
The Scene of an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel, in the West Bank on December 31, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
An IDF combat soldier was moderately injured in a car-ramming attack near the settlement of Neveh Tzuf in the West Bank on Tuesday, the IDF said.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the 19-year-old soldier, who was rammed on Road 465 outside of Neveh Tzuf.
The attacker was identified as 29-year-old Muhammad Nazmi Yassin from Bil’in village, near Ramallah, N12 reported. A photo of the terrorist was shared on social media by Palestinian news outlets.
Yassin accelerated towards IDF soldiers guarding the area and managed to hit the soldier, who suffered a leg injury as a result. 
An Israeli Air Force (IAF) helicopter was rushed to the scene of the attack to transport the soldier to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem. The attacker was also rushed to the medical center in the same helicopter, according to N12.
The terrorist was caught by IDF forces and will be interrogated.
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Videos and photos shared by Palestinian media showed the smashed vehicle following the attack, as well as the IDF's arrest of the terrorist.
The Neveh Tzuf car-ramming attack is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks carried out over the last few months in Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Last month, Palestinian gunmen killed Yehuda Dimentman and wounded two others in the West Bank. Two days later, A 38-year-old Israeli was lightly injured in a stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Hebron.
The attacks were not contained to Jerusalem and the West Bank. On December 29, an IDF-hired contractor working on the Gaza border fence was shot and lightly wounded.
This is a developing story.


Tags Israel IDF Terrorism West Bank IDF Soldiers Car ramming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by