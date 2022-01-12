IPS head Katy Perry to testify on Gilboa prison break

Israel Prison Service (IPS) head Katy Perry is set to testify Wednesday morning before a committee regarding the Gilboa Prison break in which six Palestinian security prisoners escaped Israel's most secure prison last September, Ynet reported.

Perry is also expected to be questioned about the "Pimping Affair" at the prison, which was reported on in 2018 and then resurfaced during warden Freddie Ben-Sheetrit's testimony before the committee.

This is a developing story.