State inquiry into Submarine Affair to face approval on Sunday

A proposal for a state commission of inquiry into Case 3000, the "Submarine Affair," will face government approval on Sunday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Friday.

"The establishment of the commission of inquiry is a necessary step in maintaining Israel's security," said Gantz. "This is a national necessity, and I thank the prime minister, the foreign minister, the justice minister and all those who support the raising of the motion for a resolution."

"We promised the Israeli public that we would not give up on investigating the affair - and we held up our promise," said Lapid. "The submarine and vessel affair is the most serious security corruption case in the history of Israel, and every stone must be turned in order to reach the investigation of the truth. This is our commitment to IDF soldiers, to the citizens of Israel."