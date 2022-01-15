The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Facebook's VR Oculus business probed by US states

By REUTERS
JANUARY 15, 2022 02:33
Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc, runs its virtual-reality Oculus business, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Two of the sources said the US Federal Trade Commission was also involved in the antitrust investigation. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
New York, North Carolina and Tennessee were among the states involved in the inquiry, one source said. A group of almost 50 states also asked an appeals court on Friday to reinstate their antitrust lawsuit, filed in December 2020, against Facebook.
The inquiries into Facebook's Oculus business are part of the larger probe, one of the sources said.
The offices of the New York, North Carolina and Tennessee attorneys general did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
The inquiry was first reported by Bloomberg News.
Seven people injured in car accident in Ramla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2022 12:37 AM
CDC recommends Americans wear 'most protective mask you can'
By REUTERS
01/15/2022 12:36 AM
North Korea used railway-borne missile in Friday's test
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 11:18 PM
Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 08:46 PM
Many unresolved issues remain in Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 07:29 PM
Ukraine's president proposes meeting with Biden and Putin
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 04:54 PM
Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalization compared to Delta
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 04:05 PM
State inquiry into Submarine Affair to face approval on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 03:58 PM
IDF releases footage of Hezbollah members failing to launch quadcopter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 03:39 PM
US tells Lebanon not to fear sanctions over energy supply plans -PM
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 02:34 PM
Turkey says it held talks with Armenia in constructive atmosphere
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 02:19 PM
Wolfson Hospital announces one visitor per patient policy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 12:36 PM
Hamas tunnel digger indicted for terrorist org membership, infiltration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 11:04 AM
Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 10:49 AM
Policeman lightly injured by stone thrown as Negev riots continue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 10:05 AM
