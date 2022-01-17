The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UK says supplying Ukraine with weapons system to defend against Russia

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 20:12
Britain is supplying Ukraine with a new security system package to help increase its defensive capabilities in the face of threatening behavior from Russia, defense minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.
"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armor defensive weapon systems," Wallace told parliament, adding that he was inviting his Russian counterpart to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss the crisis. "They are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defense."
Coronavirus in IDF: 12,634 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 06:24 PM
Histadrut announces labor dispute at ports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 04:11 PM
Data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March - Moderna CEO
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 04:08 PM
Bennett, Horowitz to discuss shortening quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 02:59 PM
Jordanian forces kills man who tried to cross border from Syria
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 02:52 PM
Texas hostage-taking was antisemitic act of terrorism
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 02:29 PM
Netanyahu thanks crowdfunding donors trying to fund legal defense
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/17/2022 02:27 PM
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 02:15 PM
Texas hostage-taker wished he had taken part in 9/11 attacks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 02:01 PM
Beijing Olympics tickets will not be sold to general public due to COVID
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 01:43 PM
Stabbing attack thwarted at Gush Etzion junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:29 PM
Hamas fires missiles towards sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:13 PM
Dan Marzuk selected as new Knesset secretary
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/17/2022 12:19 PM
Former Ukraine president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 10:28 AM
Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi to take up OIC posts
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 10:07 AM
