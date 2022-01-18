The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MK Miki Zohar tests positive for COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 09:33
MK Miki Zohar (Likud) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter.
Zohar joins a growing list of MKs and government ministers who have contracted the virus.
Car explodes in Yavne, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 08:05 AM
Chinese fishermen find devices for 'stealing secrets'
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 06:20 AM
JetBlue CEO warns 5G disruptions may 'stress' US aviation
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 03:02 AM
UK says supplying Ukraine with weapons system to defend against Russia
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 08:12 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 12,634 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 06:24 PM
Histadrut announces labor dispute at ports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 04:11 PM
Data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March - Moderna CEO
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 04:08 PM
Bennett, Horowitz to discuss shortening quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 02:59 PM
Jordanian forces kills man who tried to cross border from Syria
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 02:52 PM
Texas hostage-taking was antisemitic act of terrorism
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 02:29 PM
Netanyahu thanks crowdfunding donors trying to fund legal defense
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/17/2022 02:27 PM
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 02:15 PM
Texas hostage-taker wished he had taken part in 9/11 attacks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 02:01 PM
Beijing Olympics tickets will not be sold to general public due to COVID
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 01:43 PM
Stabbing attack thwarted at Gush Etzion junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:29 PM
