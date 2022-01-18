The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

IDF unit returns to operational activity after friendly-fire incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 19:57

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 19:58
IDF's elite commando unit Egoz returned to training and operational activity following the deaths of two officers in a friendly-fire incident last week, the IDF's Spokesperson Unit stated on Tuesday.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visited Egoz's training on Tuesday and held a discussion with officers and soldiers on the incident.
28-year-old Maj. Ofek Aharon and 26-year-old Maj. Itamar Elharar were killed after another officer mistook them for armed terrorists.
Texas synagogue hostage taking suspect to US did not raise security flag
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 07:54 PM
COVID-19: 28 million testing kits to arrive in Israel this week - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 07:39 PM
COVID-19 in the IDF: 12,384 soldiers, officers test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 06:27 PM
US imposes sanctions on three individuals, one entity linked to Hezbolla
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 05:30 PM
Hezbollah rejects US request to discuss issues in Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 05:01 PM
Liberman 'working to cancel' COVID-19 Green Pass
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 04:10 PM
30 arrested by Israel Police for involvement in Negev riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 04:02 PM
OPEC sees well supported oil market in 2022, despite Omicron
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 02:38 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 498 in serious condition, 100 on ventilators
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 02:10 PM
Tonga government confirms 3 deaths and destruction on outlying islands
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 01:46 PM
25-30 million Antigen tests to be distributed for free
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 01:32 PM
Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drills - RIA
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 01:27 PM
Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intelligence - BBC
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 01:14 PM
Israel says sanctions relief for Iran could mean 'terror on steroids'
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 12:36 PM
Half of global cyber defense investments has been in Israel - PM Bennett
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 12:21 PM
