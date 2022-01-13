The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two IDF officers killed in a shooting accident

The shooting was a result of mistaken identity.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 06:26

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 07:18
IDF thwarting a a massive Hamas terrorist network in the West Bank, November 22, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF thwarting a a massive Hamas terrorist network in the West Bank, November 22, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Two IDF officers were killed Wednesday night in what the military is calling a “serious” accident following a live-fire drill in the Jordan valley.
The two officers, who served as company commanders in the Egoz commando unit, had just finished the drill in the firing zone of the Nabi Musa base and were patrolling around it when they identified a suspicious figure. They initiated the procedure to arrest a suspicious person, including shooting in the air. 
They were then shot at by another IDF soldier who was nearby and misidentified the officers as possible terrorists who had infiltrated the base.
"This is not an incident that happened during the drill. It's not that our troops fired on our troops during the exercise," said Brig. Gen. Ofer Winter, the head of the Central Command's 98th Division. 
The military said that “the officers were killed after a mistaken identification lead to a friendly fire incident.”
IDF soldiers guard a fence near the West Bank. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) IDF soldiers guard a fence near the West Bank. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav called it a “serious incident” that had an “extremely difficult” ending.
The families of the officers have been notified. 
The Nabi Musa training area is just south of Jerusalem and off the road that leads to the Dead Sea. It is frequently used by infantry units and atheists Armored Corps for combat training. 
There are Palestinian and Bedouin villages nearby which requires the soldiers to be on alert during training sessions.
The Wednesday night accident came a week after two Air Force pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa. The IDF is still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


Tags IDF shooting accident
