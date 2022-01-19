The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Car explodes in Ness Ziona, man moderately injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 09:44
A 60-year-old man was moderately injured in a car explosion in Ness Ziona near Rishon Lezion. 
MDA medics and paramedics arrived on the scene and provided him with medical treatment.
Four suspects arrested on suspicion of committing offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:47 AM
Olympic necklace stolen from Linoy Ashram has been found
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 08:48 AM
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 08:45 AM
Kazakhstan security forces on high alert in Almaty amid calls to protest
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 08:29 AM
Acting Afghan PM calls for countries to recognize Taliban government
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 07:40 AM
70-year-old woman dies in Rehovot apartment fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 02:18 AM
US to announce plan to distribute for free high-quality masks
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 01:17 AM
Giuliani and other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan. 6
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 12:53 AM
US lawmakers call for UN Uyghur rights report before China's Olympics
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 11:53 PM
US issues travel warning to Israel due to COVID-19 infections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 10:02 PM
One dead, nine injured in New York City fire explosion
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 09:18 PM
Molotov cocktails thrown at east Jerusalem bus, driver injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 09:09 PM
UK teens arrested in connection to Texas synagogue attack released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 08:29 PM
IDF unit returns to operational activity after friendly-fire incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 07:57 PM
Texas synagogue hostage taking suspect to US did not raise security flag
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 07:54 PM
