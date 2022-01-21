The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST


Ukraine president thanks Biden for diplomatic and military assistance

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 21, 2022 19:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said in a tweet that he was grateful to US President Joe Biden for Washington's "unprecedented" diplomatic and military assistance.
Separately Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about this week's talks with Russia, after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders.
"Good to know that diplomatic track of contacts with Russia remains active," Kuleba said in a tweet.
Islamic State says militants are attacking a prison in Syria's Hasaka
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 07:17 PM
Three seriously injured in car crash in Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2022 05:08 PM
Nuclear talks with Iran on right track for a final agreement
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 04:12 PM
Barkat calls for patience for Netanyahu plea decision
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/21/2022 02:13 PM
Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 11:16 AM
US to require vaccines for essential workers crossing border
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 01:50 AM
Al Qaeda announces death of former Bin Laden associate
By REUTERS
01/21/2022 12:36 AM
US charges second man in plot to assassinate Haitian president Moise
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 08:48 PM
Biden says any Russian movement into Ukraine will be considered invasion
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 06:32 PM
Stabbing in Jewish neighborhood in London - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 05:50 PM
IDF to demolish home of Yehuda Dimentman killer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 05:36 PM
US imposes sanctions on Ukrainians related to Russian foreign activity
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 05:31 PM
Turkey plans power cuts to industrial facilities after Iran cuts gas
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 05:04 PM
Man seriously injured in brawl at Ben Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 03:42 PM
British-Belgian teen becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 02:12 PM
