9 injured in Jerusalem fire

Nine people were injured in a fire at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Spokeswoman for the Jerusalem District, "A call was received about a building burning. Fire and rescue services rushed to the scene where they found a fire in an apartment on El Batted Street in the Beit Hanina neighborhood in the east of the city. Nine family members were in the apartment at the time."

"Firefighters immediately began firefighting operations in order to rescue the trapped people. After much effort, the fire was extinguished. All family members were handed over to medical officials for further treatment. Much damage was done to property, and, in fact, the house completely burned down."

Shift commander Rabbi Reshef Moti Melamed said: "The fire broke out in the apartment while the family was sleeping. I had not seen so much damage in a long time, nine family members, three adults and six children were rescued from the flames. I ordered the establishment of an investigation team to investigate the circumstances of the incident."