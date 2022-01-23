The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

FM Yair Lapid meets with PA official Hussein al-Sheikh

The foreign minister’s meeting with Sheikh comes after two meetings between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in recent months.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 21:48

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2022 22:32
Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Head Hussein al-Sheikh and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST, MEDIA LINE)
Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Head Hussein al-Sheikh and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST, MEDIA LINE)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority of Civil Affairs head Hussein al-Sheikh met on Sunday, in the first meeting to be made public between Lapid, who is also alternate prime minister, and a senior Palestinian figure.

After the meeting, Sheikh tweeted: "I met this evening with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and we discussed several political and bilateral issues. I have highlighted the need for a political horizon between the two parties based on international legitimacy."

Lapid’s office declined to comment.

Lapid said earlier this month: “Even after a coalition rotation, I will remain with the same people and the same disagreements. I plan to stand behind the agreement I made with my partners.”

The current governing coalition in Israel is made up of a diverse group of parties from the Left, Right and Center of the political spectrum, which have agreed not to make any dramatic moves when it comes to the Palestinians. The arrangement would preclude those who support a two-state solution from negotiating one with the Palestinians if they don’t want the coalition to fall apart.

As such, “there is no reason for me to delude the Palestinians and open a diplomatic process that doesn’t have a coalition behind it… That would damage our credibility, which is important,” Lapid said.

The foreign minister’s meeting with Sheikh comes after two meetings between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in recent months.

Though the coalition has said it will maintain the current situation with the Palestinians, it is committed to trying to improve the Palestinians’ quality of life in areas such as increasing the number of permits to work in Israel, among others.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in that context last week: “I believe that business, the economy and jobs is the most sustainable way to bring stability.”

However, he said, “we have to be cognizant of the fact that there is a meaningful terror threat from the Palestinians to Israel that we have seen time and again, even in the past few weeks.

“I want to be very clear about that,” he added. “I won't do anything that can threaten Israel's security or weaken our ability to defend ourselves by ourselves. Ultimately, the Palestinians have a big choice to make whether want to go down the path of terror or peace and prosperity... We here are very positive about prosperity and people-to-people peace.”



Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians Yair Lapid diplomacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
2

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by