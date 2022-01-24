United States calls for release of Burkina Faso president

The US State Department on Monday said it was aware of reports that Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore had been detained by the military but that it was "too soon" to characterize developments in the West African country.

"We call for the immediate release of President Kabore and other government officials and for members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso's constitution and civilian leadership," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

"We urge all sides in this fluid situation to remain calm and to seek dialog as a means to resolve grievances," Price continued.