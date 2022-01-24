The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
United States calls for release of Burkina Faso president

By REUTERS
JANUARY 24, 2022 23:37

The US State Department on Monday said it was aware of reports that Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore had been detained by the military but that it was "too soon" to characterize developments in the West African country.

"We call for the immediate release of President Kabore and other government officials and for members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso's constitution and civilian leadership," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

"We urge all sides in this fluid situation to remain calm and to seek dialog as a means to resolve grievances," Price continued.

Israeli and German defense ministers talk, discuss 'Iranian threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 07:26 PM
Dimentman killer's house to be demolished -IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 06:17 PM
Lebanese Druze leader says Hariri decision means free hand for Hezbollah
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 05:46 PM
Washington DC sues Google over location tracking practices
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 04:29 PM
MKs Toporovsky, Yitzhak-Halevi test positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 03:36 PM
German police say lone Heidelberg gunman dead after injuring many people
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 02:50 PM
Woman, baby shot in Mulada in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 01:58 PM
Soldier injured by stone throwing during clashes in Kalandiya - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 01:18 PM
Syria, Russia start joint air force patrols near Golan Heights
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 12:33 PM
Russia will respond if US boosts troops in Eastern Europe - lawmaker
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 12:03 PM
Russia notifies Ireland of 'unwelcome' naval exercises off Irish coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 11:16 AM
WHO chief says world at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 10:38 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 67,198 new cases, nearly 30% of tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 10:09 AM
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 09:36 AM
EU ready for 'never-seen-before' sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 09:29 AM
