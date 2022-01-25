African Cup of Nations: At least six dead in human crush incident

At least six people have been confirmed killed in a human crush incident outside an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Cameroon, according to initial reports.

The crush occurred outside the Olembe Stadium in the Cameroonian capital city of Yaounde, where Cameroon was playing Comoros.

At the time, they had struggled to enter the stadium, with as many 50,000 people trying to attend. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the stadium, which could normally host 60,000 people, could only be at 80% capacity, according to SkyNews.

According to regional governor Naseri Paul Biya, casualties may be much higher with at least 40 people injured, SkyNews reported.

This was corroborated by Olinga Prudence, a nurse at the nearby Messassi hospital, who noted that some of the injured are in "desperate condition" and will need to be evacuated to a specialized hospital, according to the Associated Press.

The match was the last 16 knockout game in the African Cup of Nations, the biggest soccer tournament in Africa. Cameroon ultimately won the game 2-1, meaning they will reach the quarterfinals.