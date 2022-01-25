The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia, China hold naval drills in Arabian Sea

By REUTERS
JANUARY 25, 2022 08:53

The Russian and Chinese navies held military exercises in the Arabian Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Russia, China, and Iran have been holding joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean this month. 

COVID-19 in Israel: Advisory team recommends 4th dose to under 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 09:21 AM
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:59 AM
27-year-old woman found lifeless in apartment, partner arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 08:52 AM
Yemen's internet service returns after 4-day outage following airstrike
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:49 AM
Australia marks two years since first COVID case, currently many deaths
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:42 AM
UK PM Boris Johnson virtually met with world leaders over Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 07:36 AM
Suspected object identified at Jerusalem light rail stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 07:33 AM
North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 06:47 AM
Lebanon revenues fell by nearly half in 2021 - World Bank
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 06:45 AM
New York state mask mandate struck down by judge- congressman
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 03:40 AM
United States calls for release of Burkina Faso president
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 11:37 PM
Israeli and German defense ministers talk, discuss 'Iranian threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 07:26 PM
Dimentman killer's house to be demolished -IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2022 06:17 PM
Lebanese Druze leader says Hariri decision means free hand for Hezbollah
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 05:46 PM
Washington DC sues Google over location tracking practices
By REUTERS
01/24/2022 04:29 PM
