Two arrested in attempt to cross Gaza border into Israel with grenade

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 09:45

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 09:47

IDF troops arrested two suspects attempting to cross the southern border of the Gaza Strip into Israel early Wednesday morning.

The suspects were found to be equipped with a grenade, which the IDF confiscated. 

The two were transferred for further investigation by security forces.

Top Ukrainian official: we won't meet directly with Russian separatists
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 10:02 AM
Disney+ streaming service to be released in Israel this summer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:55 AM
UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:39 AM
Likud MK Nir Barkat tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 09:10 AM
Prisoner found dead in Nitzan Detention Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 08:41 AM
US State Department approves potential sale of radars and planes to Egyp
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 07:11 AM
Japan will cooperate with US in event of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 05:38 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to seek re-election, reversing earlier plan
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 12:28 AM
Biden considering sanctioning Putin directly if Russia invades Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 09:26 PM
Iran's Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if US lifts sanctions
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:32 PM
IDF West Bank outpost targeted in drive-by shooting terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 07:49 PM
Iran spying conviction for Frenchman is 'political' - lawyer
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 03:48 PM
30-year-old killed by collapsed ceiling of building he worked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 02:48 PM
Nine-year-old dead after collapsing on school grounds in Sharon region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 02:45 PM
Putin backs China in rejecting Olympic diplomatic boycott
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 02:44 PM
