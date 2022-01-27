A serious car accident occurred Thursday morning on Highway 85, where a truck collided with a private vehicle.

MDA medics and paramedics report 2 unconscious people trapped in the vehicle in critical condition, but rescue teams are working to get them to safety. The truck driver, who was moderately injured, is being treated.

This is a developing story.