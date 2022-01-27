The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Attempted murderer of Shira Isakov sentenced to 23 years in prison

Aviad Moshe was sentenced to 23 years in prison and a compensation fee of NIS 258,000 for the attempted murder of former partner and abuse of their child.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 15:32

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 15:51
A picture of Aviad Moshe, who allegedly tried to murder his wife Shira in Mitzpe Ramon earlier this month, appears on a billboard on Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, September 30, 2020. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A picture of Aviad Moshe, who allegedly tried to murder his wife Shira in Mitzpe Ramon earlier this month, appears on a billboard on Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, September 30, 2020.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Aviad Moshe was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Thursday for the attempted murder of his former partner Shira Isakov and abuse of their child, Israeli media reported.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Beersheba District Court also ordered Moshe to pay a compensation fee of NIS 258,000.

In August 2021, Moshe was convicted of attempting to murder Isakov by inflicting 20 stab wounds with a kitchen knife and beating her with a rolling pin in the couple's Mitzpe Ramon home. Moshe was also convicted of abusing their son, who was by Isakov's side as he attacked her.

In the conviction hearing, Moshe opened his testimony by apologizing to his ex-wife, stating he "lost it, I have no ability to explain, I don't know what came over me."

However, he also continued to allege that his ex-wife had repeatedly "teased" him, something he had said in his defense. "I feel my voice isn't heard. All my claims are being trampled on," he said. "My mental state was the result of teasing" and "verbal violence."

SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)

"Even with this opportunity given to him to apologize, he was still making the same accusations against the victim," the prosecution said. 

The prosecution in the case originally demanded a prison sentence of at least 24-27 years, in order to set a "new standard of punishment" in domestic abuse cases. The maximum punishment that can be imposed for the offense of attempted murder is 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story.



