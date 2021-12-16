Prosecution demands 24-27 years for Shira Isakov abuser

The prosecution is demanding a prison sentence of at least 24-27 years and to set a "new standard of punishment" for Aviad Moshe, who was convicted of trying to murder his wife Shira Isakov and abuse their toddler son in Mitzpe Ramon in September 2020, Israeli media reported.

Earlier, Moshe had taken the stand and apologized to Isakov, their child and anyone he harmed. However, he also continued to allege that his ex-wife had repeatedly "teased" him, something he had said in his defense.

"I feel my voice isn't heard. All my claims are being trampled on," he said. "My mental state was the result of teasing" and "verbal violence," he said, according to Israeli media, adding that Isakov threatened to take their son away if they divorced. He further claimed that his son did not actually suffer from trauma, despite what Isakov claimed.

"Even with this opportunity given to him to apologize, he was still making the same accusations against the victim," the prosecution said.

SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)

"We heard him. He testified. His voice was heard," a judge said, dismissing Moshe's claims.

This is a developing story.