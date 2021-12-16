The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Prosecution demands 24-27 years for Shira Isakov abuser

Aviad Moshe continued to claim that he was being "teased" by Isakov, which led to his violence, and complained his voice wasn't being heard.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 17:55
Prison (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Prison
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The prosecution is demanding a prison sentence of at least 24-27 years and to set a "new standard of punishment" for Aviad Moshe, who was convicted of trying to murder his wife Shira Isakov and abuse their toddler son in Mitzpe Ramon in September 2020, Israeli media reported.
Earlier, Moshe had taken the stand and apologized to Isakov, their child and anyone he harmed. However, he also continued to allege that his ex-wife had repeatedly "teased" him, something he had said in his defense.
"I feel my voice isn't heard. All my claims are being trampled on," he said. "My mental state was the result of teasing" and "verbal violence," he said, according to Israeli media, adding that Isakov threatened to take their son away if they divorced. He further claimed that his son did not actually suffer from trauma, despite what Isakov claimed.
"Even with this opportunity given to him to apologize, he was still making the same accusations against the victim," the prosecution said. 
SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)
"We heard him. He testified. His voice was heard," a judge said, dismissing Moshe's claims.
This is a developing story.


Tags court domestic violence abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eynat Guez

What do post-COVID employees want? It isn't more free snacks - opinion

 By EYNAT GUEZ
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Andrea Samuels

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by