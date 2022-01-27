Neo-Nazi leader indicted by Arizona grand jury for disorderly conduct

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a leader of one of the United States' oldest white supremacist groups on misdemeanor and felony counts for directing racial slurs and pepper spray at Black people in a Phoenix suburb and "recklessly" handling or displaying a gun during the encounter last year, according to records released on Thursday.

The grand jury charged Burt Colucci of the National Socialist Movement Corporation on Jan. 4 in Maricopa County superior court with three counts of disorderly conduct. Two of the counts are misdemeanors and one is a felony, according to the indictment released by the county Attorney's Office.