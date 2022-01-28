Kinneret water level rises by eight cm. in 24 hours

Lake Kinneret's (the Sea of Galilee) water level rose by eight cm. over the last 24 hours, N12 reported on Friday morning.

The rise in water levels is a result of strong flow from rivers connecting to the lake due to the heavy showers pouring down on northern Israel over the past few days.

Kinneret's water level rose by 13 cm. since Storm Elpis made its way to Israel.