Winter storm Elpis set to bring snow to Jerusalem

A few centimeters of snow may accumulate in Jerusalem and high elevations in northern and central Israel on Wednesday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 19:08
Snow view of the old city in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Snow view of the old city in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Winter storm Elpis is set to bring snow to northern Israel and Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, with a couple of centimeters of accumulation expected, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS).

Elpis will start by bringing snow to Mount Hermon and the northern Golan Heights on Wednesday morning, with the snow gradually falling further south in the afternoon in the mountains in northern and central Israel, including in Safed and Jerusalem.

More than a few centimeters of snow may accumulate in some locations, depending on elevation. Heavy winds, with gusts of up to 37 to 50 mph (60 to 80 kph), and heavy rainfall are expected as well. Local flooding may occur.

The snowfall will already have weakened by the second half of Wednesday night and will slowly turn back into rain in most locations. Rain showers will continue on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures remaining unseasonably cold in much of the country.

According to the local Yerushamayim weather site, the potential for snowfall on Wednesday is higher than in the storm last week, when light snowfall was recorded in parts of Jerusalem and the West Bank. The system may be similar to the snowstorm which caused centimeters of accumulation in February of last year, although it is still unclear as things could change by Wednesday.

Snow piles up in intersection near Tiberias and Katsrin, Israel, on Thursday, January 20, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Snow piles up in intersection near Tiberias and Katsrin, Israel, on Thursday, January 20, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Elpis is the fifth named storm in the Eastern Mediterranean Group of EUMETNET, which includes the meteorological services of Israel, Greece and Cyprus. A number of Hebrew names are featured in the list of names for the 2021/2022 season including Carmel, Irit, Joel, Lavi, Ora and Raphael.

Elpis has already hit Greece, covering towns and beaches with snowfall. Photos shared by the Greek City Times showed the island of Tinos coated in snow.



