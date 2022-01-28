The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says new 6-way N. Korea talks still possible after missile tests -TASS

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 10:01

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday there was still a chance for six-way talks on North Korea to resume despite Pyongyang's recent missile launches which Moscow was closely monitoring, the TASS news agency reported.

North Korea conducted tests of an upgraded long-range cruise missile and a warhead for a tactical guided missile this week, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory producing a "major weapon system," state media KCNA said on Friday.

Russian warships practice artillery firing in Black Sea
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 10:27 AM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yasin tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 09:56 AM
Kinneret water level rises by eight cm. in 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 09:45 AM
Brace for Russian cyberattacks over Ukraine, Britain says
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 09:33 AM
Rockets launched towards US military base in Iraqi airport
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 09:32 AM
Israeli dies from COVID-19 in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 09:03 AM
Hand grenade thrown at house of senior Defense Min. official again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 08:44 AM
Four east Jerusalem men arrested for attacking police car, officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 08:28 AM
Neo-Nazi leader indicted by Arizona grand jury for disorderly conduct
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 11:32 PM
Druze politician says Iran gains in Lebanon as Arabs abandon it
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 10:48 PM
UAE convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reaches Gaza -state media
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 09:40 PM
Six migrants drown, 30 missing off Tunisia's coast
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 06:06 PM
US issues new travel warning to UAE due to terrorism threat
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 05:40 PM
Worker killed after falling from construction site in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 03:02 PM
Booster shots could cut Europe's COVID hospitalizations by up to 800,000
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 02:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by