Biden administration to deny $130 mln in military aid to Egypt - sources

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 19:59

The Biden administration is set to deny $130 million of military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, three sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in September that the aid would be withheld if Egypt did not address specific human-rights related conditions.

Rights groups had called on the administration to block the entire $300 million of Foreign Military Financing to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government. Sisi, who ousted the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, has overseen a crackdown on dissent that has tightened in recent years.

One source said members of Congress had been briefed on the administration's decision to withhold the aid, which accounts for 10% of the $1.3 billion that Egypt is still expected to receive from the United States this year. As of now there are no plans to withhold the rest of that aid, the source said.

Iran nuclear talks reaching final stage - E3 negotiators
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 06:39 PM
Tunisia says it thwarted a planned terrorist attack in tourist areas
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 06:27 PM
Two woman arrested for spying for Iran released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 03:38 PM
Russia ready to attack Ukraine but undecided if it will - German intel
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 02:10 PM
Merck's COVID-19 pill effective against Omicron in lab studies
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 01:52 PM
Israel buys five million COVID-19 Novavax vaccines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 01:20 PM
EU criticized for not disclosing text messages over Pfizer vaccine deal
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 11:21 AM
Russian warships practice artillery firing in Black Sea
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 10:27 AM
Russia says new 6-way N. Korea talks still possible after missile tests
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 10:01 AM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yasin tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 09:56 AM
Kinneret water level rises by eight cm. in 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 09:45 AM
Brace for Russian cyberattacks over Ukraine, Britain says
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 09:33 AM
Rockets launched towards US military base in Iraqi airport
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 09:32 AM
Israeli dies from COVID-19 in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 09:03 AM
Hand grenade thrown at house of senior Defense Min. official again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 08:44 AM
