BREAKING NEWS

Attempted shooting attack targets IDF vehicle near Nablus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 00:12

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2022 00:16

An attempted shooting attack targeted an IDF vehicle between Havat Gilad and Yitzhar, southwest of Nablus, on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The vehicle was hit by multiple bullets, but no injuries were reported. The terrorists escaped and security forces are searching the area.

IDF to begin training exercise in cooperation with MDA and Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2022 09:08 PM
Police arrest 36 on suspicion of rioting in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2022 08:52 PM
Woman killed in fire in Jerusalem apartment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2022 08:46 PM
Likud MK Yoav Kisch tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2022 08:27 PM
Likud MK David Bitan tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2022 06:31 PM
Seven-year-old child injured in shooting incident in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2022 02:35 PM
Turkey's Erdogan threatens media with reprisals over 'harmful' content
By REUTERS
01/29/2022 11:57 AM
Finnish diplomats' phones hacked by NSO software
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 11:05 PM
Iran nuclear talks reaching final stage - E3 negotiators
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 06:39 PM
Tunisia says it thwarted a planned terrorist attack in tourist areas
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 06:27 PM
Two woman arrested for spying for Iran released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 03:38 PM
Russia ready to attack Ukraine but undecided if it will - German intel
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 02:10 PM
Merck's COVID-19 pill effective against Omicron in lab studies
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 01:52 PM
Israel buys five million COVID-19 Novavax vaccines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2022 01:20 PM
EU criticized for not disclosing text messages over Pfizer vaccine deal
By REUTERS
01/28/2022 11:21 AM
