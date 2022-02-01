Following a High Court ruling, Israeli security forces, including Israel Police and Border Police arrived at Shuafat in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning to seal the home of the man who killed lone soldier Eli Kay in a terror attack in November. The terrorist, Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, 42, is affiliated with Hamas.

Israeli security forces working to seal the apartment of the terrorist who killed Eli Kay in Shuafat, Jerusalem, February 1, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)

Two other civilians were injured in the attack that day.

Since Abu Shkyhaydam lives in a building complex that includes other homes, his apartment will be sealed for destruction so as to maintain the structure of the rest of the building.