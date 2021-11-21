Four injured in terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Four people were injured in a shooting and stabbing terrorist attack at the Chain Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday morning. The shooter has been neutralized and died of his injuries, according to the Israel Police.

The attack was carried out by two terrorists, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife. The attacker armed with a knife still has not been caught.

A Carlo submachine gun used in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The shooter was disguised as a haredi man, according to unconfirmed reports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}



Breaking reports of a terror arrack in the Old City of #Jerusalem . Many shots being fired in the video clip here. So far we know the terrorist was apprehended pic.twitter.com/3efJkcUua2 November 21, 2021

Two of the injured are in serious and critical condition and are civilians, and two injured Border Policemen are in light condition, according to MDA.

A knife used in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is the second terror attack in four days in the Old City.

On Wednesday, two Border Policemen were lightly wounded in a stabbing attack on Hagay street in the Muslim Quarter, near the Ateret Kohanim yeshiva.

This is a developing story.