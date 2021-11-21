The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Four injured in terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Four people were injured, one critically, in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City at the Chain Gate, at the foot of the Arab market descending to the Western Wall.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 09:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 09:49
Israel Border Police guard an area in the Arab market in Jerusalem's Old City following a terrorist attack (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Border Police guard an area in the Arab market in Jerusalem's Old City following a terrorist attack
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Four people were injured in a shooting and stabbing terrorist attack at the Chain Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday morning. The shooter has been neutralized and died of his injuries, according to the Israel Police. 
The attack was carried out by two terrorists, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife. The attacker armed with a knife still has not been caught.
A Carlo submachine gun used in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A Carlo submachine gun used in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The shooter was disguised as a haredi man, according to unconfirmed reports.
Two of the injured are in serious and critical condition and are civilians, and two injured Border Policemen are in light condition, according to MDA. 
A knife used in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A knife used in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
This is the second terror attack in four days in the Old City.
On Wednesday, two Border Policemen were lightly wounded in a stabbing attack on Hagay street in the Muslim Quarter, near the Ateret Kohanim yeshiva.
This is a developing story.


