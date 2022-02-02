Romanian PM speaks with ambassador who suggests meeting with Israel

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By SIMONA KLODNISCHI/AGERPRES/TNS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 12:35

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday Israeli ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga, who proposed on this occasion the organization of a joint Romania — Israel government meeting as soon as possible.

According to a government statement, the sides exchanged views on developments in international relations and security in eastern Ukraine and the Middle East, with Prime Minister Ciuca emphasizing his concern for the developments in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea region, and swapping ideas with ambassador David Saranga about his own assessments of the situation.

The Israeli diplomat also presented the current security situation in the Middle East region, and suggested that the joint Romania-Israel government meeting be held as soon as possible, the release also states.

At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 12:31 PM
Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 11:54 AM
Rocket attack on Baghdad Airport denied, sirens were a test
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 09:02 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 2cm. in one day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 07:51 AM
13-year-old boy dies in Jerusalem apartment fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 02:43 AM
Pentagon chief to travel to Europe in February to meet NATO allies
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 01:36 AM
One student killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Minnesota school
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 01:33 AM
Jewish Agency meeting ends in stalemate
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/02/2022 12:52 AM
Repeated bomb threats rattle US Black colleges and universities
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 12:24 AM
Potential oil spots found 20km off Netanya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 11:46 PM
Toxic chemical used as weapon in northern Syria - OPCW
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 09:00 PM
NJ weather-predicting groundhog dies just before Groundhog Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:51 PM
Conflict with Russia would mean full scale war in Europe, Zelenskiy says
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 08:19 PM
Earthquake drill to be held in Modi'in on Wednesday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:06 PM
Police search school in Hamburg on report armed youth may have entered
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 02:12 PM
