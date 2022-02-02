The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Police hacked phone of key person in Netanyahu case - reports

The evidence gathered was not used in trial and kept from prosecutors and investigators.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 20:20

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 20:49
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in court on November 16.
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in court on November 16.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)

The cellphone of a central person in the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for public corruption was illegally hacked by the police cyber unit without court approval, multiple Hebrew media outlets reported Wednesday night.

According to the reports, the police cyber unit did not pass on the information it gleaned to the police investigations department or the state prosecution.

Despite that qualification, a new revelation that the police may have used illegal cyber tools even in collecting intelligence on someone at the center of the Netanyahu cases sent shock waves throughout the country and led to wild speculation about altering the course of the case.

At the very least, the latest news was expected to lead to postponements of the next witnesses at trial until the situation is further clarified and Netanyahu’s defense team has received a full report on what occurred.

Yet, in a more radical scenario, the latest news could undermine the prosecution’s credibility with the court and empower Netanyahu to seek an improved plea bargain.

THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Alternatively, the prosecution, which would not respond Wednesday night, may seek to downplay the issue as irrelevant to the trial if they did not use it to prove the charges against the former prime minister.

These allegations are the latest spinoff of the police-NSO affair that has shaken the police to its foundations in recent weeks.

It is especially embarrassing because the police initially, loudly and repeatedly denied that there were any such illegal hacks in general, and in the Netanyahu case, in particular.

According to N12, a recording it received may show that some police investigators learned about the use of the cellphone hacking tool and were discussing it right before they questioned former Netanyahu aide turned state's witness, Shlomo Filber.

The report indicated that the investigators seemed to think that the hacking was illegal, but might not have been part of the decision to initiate the hacking.

Filber has been expected to testify in the coming weeks.



