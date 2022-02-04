Unusually high air-pollution in Israel on Friday

High air pollution levels are expected throughout the country on Friday because of winds blowing in from Sinai, the Health and Environmental ministries announced.

The pollution will be especially high in the Negev and J0rdan Valley and ease up in the evening. It also will be high in Gush Dan, Jerusalem, West Bank, and others, but will ease up already in the afternoon.

People with heart and/or lung disease, the elderly, children and pregnant women should avoid serious exercise outdoors, the Environmental Protection Ministry said.