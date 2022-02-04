Blinken details Russia contacts in call with Ukraine FM -State Dep't

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke on Friday about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders and Blinken discussed his recent contacts with Russian officials, the State Department said.

In his engagement with "Russian counterparts," Blinken, who spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, affirmed US readiness to address US-Ukraine security concerns and made clear US willingness to impose severe consequences on Russia if it chose to escalate, the department said.