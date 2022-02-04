The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blinken details Russia contacts in call with Ukraine FM -State Dep't

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 22:41

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke on Friday about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders and Blinken discussed his recent contacts with Russian officials, the State Department said.

In his engagement with "Russian counterparts," Blinken, who spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, affirmed US readiness to address US-Ukraine security concerns and made clear US willingness to impose severe consequences on Russia if it chose to escalate, the department said.

Biden, Germany's Scholz to discuss deterring Russian aggression
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 07:39 PM
Left-wing protester attacks IDF soldier near West Bank outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 06:32 PM
Travis McMichael, killer of Ahmaud Arbery, withdraws guilty plea
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:21 PM
IDF deputy commander fired after friendly fire incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 05:12 PM
Suicidal woman verbally abused by police officer takes her own life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 04:27 PM
Hacker attack hits airport services provider Swissport with ransomware
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 02:48 PM
US's Blinken to attend Quad meeting in Australia next week
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 02:39 PM
France to help shore up UAE air defenses after Houthi drone attacks
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 01:32 PM
Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv Feb. 14, Moscow Feb. 15
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 01:30 PM
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:21 PM
China's Xi says meeting with Russia's Putin will strengthen ties
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 11:50 AM
Ukraine notified by Washington on alleged Russia video plot, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 11:11 AM
Denmark finds Iranian opposition group guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 10:51 AM
MKs, peace activists plant trees near Palestinian village Burin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 10:50 AM
Unusually high air-pollution in Israel on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 10:33 AM
