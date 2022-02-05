The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran open to talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect, understanding - Fars

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 18:32

 Iran is ready for more talks with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh is willing to hold the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect, the semi-official news agency Fars quoted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as saying on Saturday.

"Iran is ready to continue these negotiations until reaching an outcome, provided that the Saudis are willing to continue the negotiations in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect," Fars quoted Raisi as saying in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Baghdad has hosted several rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, who are regional rivals.



Tags Iran saudi arabia baghdad Tehran
IDF Major-General Yehuda Fuchs tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:46 PM
Attempted terror attack against Border Police near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:36 PM
Iran open to talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect - Fars
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 06:31 PM
Large smuggling operation thwarted by IDF on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:08 PM
Four hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 05:21 PM
COVID-19: 50 Iranians MPs test positive in Omicron outbreak
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 02:06 PM
50-year-old paraglider crashes into cliffside near Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 12:22 PM
US should provide guarantees for nuclear deal revival - Iran
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 09:42 AM
Highway 90 blocked in both directions due to flooding
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 09:11 AM
Blinken details Russia contacts in call with Ukraine FM -State Dep't
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 10:41 PM
Biden, Germany's Scholz to discuss deterring Russian aggression
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 07:39 PM
Left-wing protester attacks IDF soldier near West Bank outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 06:32 PM
Travis McMichael, killer of Ahmaud Arbery, withdraws guilty plea
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:21 PM
IDF deputy commander fired after friendly fire incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 05:12 PM
Suicidal woman verbally abused by police officer takes her own life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2022 04:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by