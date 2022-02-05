Moroccan boy trapped in well is dead, palace says

A small boy trapped in a well in northern Morocco for five days died before rescuers managed to reach him late on Saturday, two government officials said.

Rayan Awram, aged five, fell into the well at his village of Ighara in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday, triggering a huge rescue effort that engrossed the country.

Rescuers finally managed to retrieve his body late on Saturday after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunneling a horizontal passage into the well.

King Mohammed sent condolences to his parents, a statement carried by state media reported.

People gather during the rescue operation of 5-year-old child, Rayan Awram, who has been trapped for five days in a well, near Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, February 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/THAMI NOUAS)