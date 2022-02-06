The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
90-year-woman dies of injuries from Hamas rocket in May

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 12:23

Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 12:24

Naomi Pearlman, a 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured from a Hamas rocket during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, succumbed to her wounds on Sunday, Kan reported.

Pearlman's nurse was killed instantly by the rocket. Pearlman was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and remained hospitalized there.

She is the 14th Israeli victim of the operation. 

Sa'ar: Unauthorized spyware users must be held accountable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 10:25 AM
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 08:38 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Tonga
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 03:24 AM
Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 02:31 AM
UN chief urges China's leaders to allow 'credible' visit by rights envoy
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 01:08 AM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 07:15 PM
IDF Major-General Yehuda Fuchs tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:46 PM
Attempted terror attack against Border Police near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:36 PM
Iran open to talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect - Fars
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 06:32 PM
Large smuggling operation thwarted by IDF on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:08 PM
Four hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 05:21 PM
COVID-19: 50 Iranians MPs test positive in Omicron outbreak
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 02:06 PM
50-year-old paraglider crashes into cliffside near Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 12:22 PM
US should provide guarantees for nuclear deal revival - Iran
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 09:42 AM
