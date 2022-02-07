The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to travel to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 18:48

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov will travel on Tuesday to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in order to meet the UAE's tourism minister Muhamad al-Halifa al-Mubarak and sign an MoU with its energy minister Ahmad Balahul on a mutual tourism agreement, Razvozov's office said on Monday.

The MoU will include advancing shared tourism packages to preferred markets, training workers in the tourism and hotel branches and organizing joint conferences and fairs.

US offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 08:25 PM
Germany to deploy up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 05:36 PM
US officials head to Europe to coordinate sanctions options for Russia
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 05:31 PM
Bill to disperse the Knesset submitted following Pegasus affair
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/07/2022 04:15 PM
Smuggling attempt of 10,000 bullets thwarted at Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 04:12 PM
Netanyahu trial: Tuesday's hearing cancelled due to NSO affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 03:44 PM
Report of suspicious object near US embassy branch deemed false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 03:00 PM
Iraq parliament fails to elect new president
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 02:39 PM
Planes bring US troops to Poland, with most expected on Monday
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:34 PM
Iran says some of its demands on sanctions not yet addressed in talks
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:29 PM
Azerbaijan releases eight Armenian prisoners in mediation effort
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:28 PM
Iran nuclear talks will resume on Tuesday, EU confirms
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 11:59 AM
Kinneret rises by 2 centimeters, 1.3 meters below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 09:59 AM
Earthquake drill to take place in a number of cities at 11:05 am
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 09:38 AM
3 settlers arrested for attacking left-wing activists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 08:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by