Daycare manager and daughter arrested for abusing toddlers

The manager of a private daycare in Petah Tikva and her daughter were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing the toddlers in their care.

The investigation was opened a week ago after the parents of a two-year-old child made a complaint to the police.

The police interviewed the parents of the other kids and took control of documentation methods that showed suspicion that they were abusing the toddlers.

The arrest has been extended until next week.