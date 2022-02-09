Biden, Saudi king discuss regional issues including Iran, Houthis

US President Joe Biden met with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud on Wednesday to talk about issues currently facing the region, including attacks against Saudi civilians by the Iran-sponsored Houthi Movement in Yemen, the White House said in a statement on its website.

Biden reaffirmed the US "commitment to support Saudi Arabia in the defense of its people and territory from these attacks and full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen."

He also assured the king that he will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and updated him about ongoing negotiations with the Islamic Republic regarding its nuclear program.

Both Biden and the king also highlighted their countries' "commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies."