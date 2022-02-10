NSO Group to take Calcalist to court over police scandal reports

NSO Group has informed Calcalist it will open legal proceedings against the Israeli business news outlet for its "false publications" in the Israel Police-NSO scandal, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Calcalist was the first to report that Israel Police allegedly wrongfully used NSO's Pegasus spyware to track persons of interest without legal approval.

On Monday, Calcalist released a list of people reportedly targeted by police. The list included businessmen, several former director-generals of government ministries, mayors, rights activists and protest leaders, journalists and people close to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, such as his son, Avner.

Ex-Israel Police chief Roni Alsheich released a statement on Wednesday refuting Calcalist's claims, calling the story "disconnected from reality."