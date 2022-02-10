Jordan's King Abdullah's office hacked using Israeli spyware - report

The office of Jordan's King Abdullah II was hacked using Israeli spyware, Jordanian news outlet Ammon News reported on Thursday.

Some 200 of 8,00 phones hacked by Israeli companies belonged to Jordanians, the report stated.

Some of the phones hacked into belonged to individuals in the Jordanian Olympic Committee, senator Mustafa Hamarneh, activist Hala Ahed and Jamal Khashoggi's wife.

According to the report, it is unknown whether the hack was carried out using NSO's Pegasus spyware.

This is a developing story.