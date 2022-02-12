The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east - Ifx

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 18:00

The Russian military said on Saturday it used "appropriate means" to make a US submarine leave Russian waters in the far east after the vessel ignored a Russian request to leave, Interfax news agency reported.

The submarine was detected near the Pacific Kuril islands as Russia conducted naval exercises, the military was quoted as saying.

US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart - Pentagon
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 04:26 PM
Officials say US to remove military trainers from Ukraine - exclusive
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 04:13 PM
Jordan urges its nationals to leave Ukraine - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 03:18 PM
Lavrov, in Blinken call, accuses US 'propaganda' on Russian aggression
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 02:52 PM
Man in serious, unstable condition following snakebite in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 02:42 PM
Israel to issue severe travel warning, evacuate citizens from Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 01:32 PM
US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 12:41 PM
Police stop 50 vehicles heading to Paris in protest convoy
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 10:43 AM
Blinken says he will speak with Russia's Lavrov
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 09:25 AM
Israeli critically injured in Or Akiva shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 08:05 AM
US COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 02:52 AM
Suspected arson in Jewish home in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 01:23 AM
US FDA authorizes Lilly COVID-19 drug
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 09:39 PM
White House: Russia now has enough forces for Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 09:12 PM
Tottenham considering bid for 2026 Super Bowl - report
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 08:25 PM
