BREAKING NEWS

French police kill person who attacked them with knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 09:46

Police on Monday morning killed a person who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

"The person who attacked them died on the spot," Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium.

Nuclear talks not at a dead end, Iran foreign ministry spokesman says
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 09:47 AM
Fire extinguished at Iranian military base, no casualties
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 07:43 AM
Ramle man shot dead in his car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 06:35 AM
Israeli man seriously hurt after three meter fall at wedding
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 02:03 AM
Saudi-led coalition strikes destroy satellites station in Yemen's Sanaa
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 11:48 PM
Ukraine receives anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 07:10 PM
Drone coming from direction of Iran shot down over Iraq - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 05:41 PM
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 05:33 PM
White House adviser says US keep sharing intelligence on Russia Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 05:22 PM
Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 05:03 PM
Major insurance agencies to stop insuring flights to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 04:32 PM
Pentagon cannot confirm reports of Russian plan to invade Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/13/2022 04:28 PM
Two men injured in fire at Caeserea factory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 04:09 PM
Palestinian media warns Israel to stop Sheikh Jarrah escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 04:07 PM
Israel Police arrest Umm el-Fahm resident for threatening imam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2022 11:54 AM
