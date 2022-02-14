Shaked bans Sheikh Raed Salah from exiting Israel

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked signed an order on Monday banning the leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, from exiting Israel, according to analyst Muhammad Majadleh.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The order cited concerns that his exiting the country could "harm state security" as he could meet with terrorist officials or work to advance matters concerning the Islamic Movement.

Salah was released from prison in December after serving a 17-month sentence for inciting terrorism.