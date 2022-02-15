Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is still highly likely and could take place imminently, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday, adding that the government was on alert for any false flag operations in the next few days.

Truss told Sky News that were Russian troops to enter Ukraine, they could get to Kyiv quickly.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"In terms of the timing of an attack, it could be imminent," she said. She said Russian troops could get to Kyiv "very, very quickly."

Truss said on Tuesday the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was "certainly" a target for the Russian government as the West braces for any potential attack by Moscow, which they believe could be imminent.