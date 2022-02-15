The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the Knesset: Diaspora Affairs minister tests positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 10:44

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 10:46

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, a staffer in the Knesset director-general's office, a staffer at the judicial wing and a Knesset security guard all tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the Knesset Spokesperson announced. 

The last dates that they were at the Knesset were last Monday, this past Sunday and yesterday. 

Britain to co-host Afghanistan aid summit, hoping to raise $4.4 billion
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 12:05 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,277 new cases, 2,171 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 11:54 AM
Two terrorists convicted of lynching Jew who was walking dog
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 11:14 AM
Norway adds up to 60 troops to NATO force in Lithuania
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 11:01 AM
Russia returns some troops to bases in areas near Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 10:28 AM
Avner Harari sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for attempted murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:09 AM
Trump offered encouragement to France's far-right candidate Eric Zemmour
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 10:08 AM
President Isaac Herzog to meet with Erdogan in Turkey on March 9
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:06 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 09:27 AM
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir files complaint against officers who attacked him
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 09:21 AM
PM Bennett meets with US 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 08:55 AM
Palestinians prevent IDF bulldozer that works to expose bombs in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 08:38 AM
Russia to respond if citizens are killed in eastern Ukraine - news agenc
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 08:34 AM
'Jews, Arabs will die in Sheikh Jarrah because of Ben-Gvir' - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:49 AM
Ukraine crisis: Israel is watching carefully - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:42 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by