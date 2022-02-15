Gas leak reported at tank near Ashkelon

A gas leak was reported from a tank belonging to the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company near Ashkelon on Tuesday after residents of the city reported a bad smell, according to the Environmental Protection Ministry.

The affected tank holds about 20,000 liters. The extent of the leak is as of yet unclear although it is estimated to be about 700 cubic feet (20 cubic meters). The EAPC is working to contain and clean the leak. The Environmental Protection Ministry is investigating the incident.

