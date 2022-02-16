The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

G7 foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of Munich Conference

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 14:24

Germany's Annalena Baerbock will lead a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference, likely on Saturday, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministers will continue close cooperation in dealing with Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson said.

The Munich Security Conference takes place from Feb. 18-20.

Leader of the Greens Annalena Baerbock speaks during a meeting after the presentation of the coalition deal of SPD, FDP and Greens parties, in Berlin, Germany November 25, 2021. (credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS) Leader of the Greens Annalena Baerbock speaks during a meeting after the presentation of the coalition deal of SPD, FDP and Greens parties, in Berlin, Germany November 25, 2021. (credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)
Biden orders release of White House visitor logs from Jan. 6
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 02:06 PM
BioNTech to ship mRNA vaccine factory kits to Africa
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 12:38 PM
Iran's top security official says 2015 nuclear deal empty shell -Twitter
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 12:21 PM
Hamas says member of al-Qassam Brigades died in tunnel collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2022 11:55 AM
Small plane to conduct emergency landing at Ben-Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2022 11:50 AM
Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting on Belarus military drills
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 10:40 AM
Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Guatemala - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 09:28 AM
Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 09:15 AM
Kinneret rises by 3 centimeters, 1.1 meters to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2022 08:58 AM
Ukraine defense minister sees stable security situation
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 08:56 AM
Netherlands reports new bird flu infection at chicken farm
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 08:29 AM
Large labor dispute declared in defense establishment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2022 08:22 AM
Gunfire, explosions rock Somalia's Mogadishu in multiple attacks
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 05:47 AM
Planned meeting of G7 finance officials delayed until March 1
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 04:43 AM
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as US seeks extradition
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 03:13 AM
